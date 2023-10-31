Finance ministry issues disclaimer on electronic cargo transit number

Accra, Oct 31, GNA – The Ministry of Finance says it has not issued any directive demanding all shipment to Ghana, including transit shipment, to obtain an Electronic Cargo Transit number.

It has, therefore, urged players in the shipping industry to ignore and disregard any letter that was purported to have come from the Ministry in line with such directive.

“The Ministry wishes to inform all shippers and stakeholders that the letter and its content are fake and should be ignored.

“The letter alleged that as from 15″ September 2023, all shipment to Ghana, including transit shipment are required to obtain an Electronic Cargo Transit number (ECTN/SPN) and submit same to Antaser Afrique BVBA for verification,” the Ministry noted in

a statement.

It has commended stakeholders for due diligence and making enquiries.

The Ministry noted that extensive consultation would be done with relevant stakeholders whenever government wished to introduce a new policy or tax.

GNA

