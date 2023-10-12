Informal sector workers entreated to plan their future with SSNIT SEED

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Oct 12, GNA – Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has entreated informal sector workers to sign up for the Self-Employed Enrollment Drive (SEED) concept to enjoy social security protection during their reti

He said the SEED was a significant new initiative taken by SSNIT to expand its basic social security scheme to include the self-employed, who were previously not mandated by law to participate in the programme.

He made the call during the Northern Regional SEED forum in Tamale, organised by SSNIT in partnership with the Trades Union Congress.

Dr Ofori-Tenkorang said the SSNIT scheme was not exclusive to formal sector employees but was designed to benefit all workers in the country.

He said apart from the monthly old age pension payments, members of SSNIT were also entitled to invalidity pension, survival lump sum, a free National Health Insurance Scheme membership amongst others.

GNA

