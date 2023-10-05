Ennoble Africa Foundation equips orphans with vocational skills training

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA – Ennoble Africa Foundation, a non-governmental organization in Ghana has organised a mentorship and vocational skills training for over 60 orphans at the Chosen Children’s Home at Darkuman.

The gesture was part of the foundation’s annual “Baking with The Needy” project which seeks to empower underprivileged children on the usefulness of vocational skills in building their confidence and capacity in societies.

The Children were taken through the basics of baking meat pie and chips, to help them set up their own mini businesses in the future.

As part of improving the health conditions among these children, the foundation took time to educate the orphans on their sexual and reproductive health rights, and personal hygiene.

It urged them to take their education seriously and be more focused as they grow, stressing that that was the only way to achieve their individual goals as young individuals.

The Ennoble team further appealed to cooperate Ghana to come to their aid as they seek to provide a better life for children in Ghana.

It expressed appreciation to Verna Mineral Water, Yumvita, GB Foods, Bee Quench, Olam Grains, and Fan Milk Ghana.

Authorities of Chosen Children’s Home also showed appreciation to the foundation for coming onboard to help them.

