Effective land administration, spatial planning policies essential to prevent corruption — Addah

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Oct 26, GNA – Madam Mary Awelana Addah, the Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has reiterated the need for effective land administration and spatial planning policies to prevent corrupt practices in the land administration space.

Scarcities in resources such as land, housing and infrastructure, coupled with inefficient service delivery in the land sector were creating opportunities for extortion and unscrupulous conduct in urban planning and investment, she said.

Madam Addah said this at a workshop on Land Use and Spatial Planning, organised by the GII in collaboration with the Land Use and Spatial planning Authority (LUSPA) in Kumasi.

The workshop formed an integral part of GII’s ongoing Land and Corruption in Africa (LCA1) project, with the overarching goal of contributing to improved livelihoods for men and women and addressing corrupt practices within land administration and land transactions.

Representatives of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Spatial Planning Committee members, Works Department, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Traditional Councils participated in the workshop, which was to raise awareness on Land use and spatial planning Act 2016 (Act 924) and L.I. 2384.

It also sought to promote openness, accountability and ethical standards for an effective and efficient implementation of land use and spatial planning mandates at the MMDAs.

Mrs Addah said as the population grew, urban planning should become more sustainable, however, it had been susceptible to corruption and illegitimate gains.

Fostering a culture of transparency and accountability could help mitigate corruption, while targeting policies aimed at poverty reduction, and uplift marginalised communities.

Mr Michael Okai, the Project Coordinator for Land and Corruption Africa II Project, said the project would help improve livelihoods and empower stakeholders to promote good governance and prevent corruption on land sale and acquisition.

It would also help improve knowledge, skills, and competencies of Spatial and Technical Planning committees.

He urged the public to report corrupt practices to the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre of GII for investigation and action.

GNA

