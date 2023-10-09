EDUWATCH report urges Adentan Municipal Assembly to map out corporate organisations

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 09, GNA – A study conducted by Africa Education Watch (EDUWATCH) has urged the Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA) to map out corporate organisations and nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the Municipality.

This, according to the study, would enable the AdMA develop and implement corporate sector partnership strategy to mobilise support for public basic education.

Mr Divine Kpe, Senior Programme Officer, Africa Education Watch, presenting findings of the study at a dissemination workshop in Accra, said about 91 per cent of schools in the Adentan Municipality were private, limiting access to basic education by the urban poor.

He noted that Adentan had an average class size of 65 in primary and 60 at Junior High School (JHS), with schools like AdMA Model Basic School in Ashiyie having up to 80 pupils in some classrooms.

The study dubbed “Tax Reforms, Education Financing and Equitable Access to Public Education: Roles of Citizens, Local and Central Government”, was conducted by Africa Education Watch with support from ActionAid Ghana.

The study areas include AdMA and Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) both in the Greater Accra Region.

The objectives of the study were to examine the existing tax architecture for education financing and to analyse the implications of existing tax reforms on education financing and service delivery.

It also seeks to assess the existing mechanisms for citizens’ accountability on education financing and its effectiveness and to make recommendations for increased domestic resource mobilization, improved equitable access and accountability in education.

Mr Kpe noted that the study revealed that between 2018 and 2021, four years of capping earmarked funds, the number of kindergartens had increased by only one, with primary schools increasing by only two in Adenta.

He said during the same period, the percentage of basic school pupils without desks increased from

10 per cent to 20 per cent.

He said there had also emerged classrooms under trees in some schools, including the Adentan

Community School, located at the heart of the Municipal capital and GETFund and other basic education projects at Amrahia and Adjiringanor had stalled.

Touching on increasing domestic resource mobilisation and citizens’ participation, the Study recommended that local authorities must increase citizens awareness on all public engagement activities, including

budget and tax hearings to enhance participation and accountability.

It suggested that local authorities must intensify public education on existing taxes, their use, and the need to pay them, which would help increase participation in the payment of taxes.

It also urged local authorities to take legal actions against defaulters, this would serve as deterrent to defaulting citizens and encourage tax compliance.

The study appealed to local authorities to digitize revenue collection to improve collection and accountability.

Africa Education Watch is an Education Policy Research and Advocacy Organization working with Civil Society Organizations, Governments and the Private Sector to promote an equitable, accountable and responsive education system that assures quality and equal opportunities for all.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

