ECOWAS organises technical meeting on alternative dispute resolution mechanisms

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Oct. 5, GNA – The ECOWAS Commission is organizing a technical meeting on ECOWAS Contracts and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Mechanisms in Lagos, Nigeria.

The objective of the session is to finalize ECOWAS standard contract templates with standardized clauses on ADR and promote the use of ADR mechanisms for dispute resolution in procurement processes and contract management.

It also aims to bring together relevant stakeholders, including administration procurement officers, legal officers, finance officers, HR officers, and auditors, among others.

A working document obtained by the Ghana News Agency indicates that the event will provide a platform for participants to gain a deeper understanding of the principles of diversity of interests, conflicts, disputes, and resolution strategies.

Professor Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, ECOWAS Commissioner for Internal Services, said the sub-regional group was committed to promoting effective and efficient contract management and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Prof. Darma, in a speech read on his behalf by Mr. Seydou Kassory Bangoura, ECOWAS Director of Administration and General Services, said the technical meeting was an important step to achieving the goal.

He indicated that participants could expect to gain valuable skills and expertise in ADR, applicable laws, and arbitration processes, and that the interactive nature of the session would provide valuable information and knowledge that could be applied in their respective roles.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to appreciate the interpretation of applicable law and dispute resolution clauses in contracts.

The technical session will also evaluate the differences between various dispute resolution forums in the context of the nature of contracts and develop a methodology for resolving issues between parties.

According to the ECOWAS document, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the arbitration process as an alternative to litigation in court.

They will also be exposed to the role of the Model Law of Arbitration, UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules, and the New York Convention for Enforcement of Arbitration Agreements and International Arbitral Awards.

The meeting, which is expected to end on Saturday, October 7th, will also equip participants with practical experience in promoting the growth and efficient functioning of the justice system through ADR tools, processes, specific applicable laws, and arbitration processes and procedures.

ECOWAS also, through the meeting, enhanced the capacity of the participants to analyze different conflict scenarios and dispute settlement mechanisms from a cost-benefit perspective compared to litigation.

Additionally, participants will be equipped with the capacity to implement ADR procedures to resolve disputes as early as possible using newly evolving hybrid dispute resolution processes.

Ultimately, excessive unintended litigation costs for ECOWAS during contract management will be reduced, according to the ECOWAS document.

The technical session will also include discussions and brainstorming sessions on ADR and laws applicable to contract management.

