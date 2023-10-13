Draw for AFCON 2023 conducted with interesting group fixtures  

By Simon Asare



Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The final draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has been conducted with some interesting group pairings.



Host Cote d’Ivoire, who are in Group A, have been paired together with Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.



Cote d’Ivoire, who last hosted the AFCON in 1984, would be hoping to win the tournament for the third time after the cup triumphs in 1992 and 2015.



Four-time winners Ghana have been handed a tough draw as they will face seven-time winners Egypt, together with Mozambique and Cape Verde, who complete Group B.



Defending Champions Senegal would be in Group C together with Cameroon, Gambia, and Guinea.



The Teranga Lions would start their title defence in the city of Yamoussoukro, where Group C would be based for the tournament.



Algeria, who had the most points in qualifying, would come up against Burkina Faso, Angola, and Mauritania.



Group E seems like a fairly balanced group with the likes of Tunisia, Mali, Namibia, and South Africa.



World Cup semi-finalist Morocco would be the favourite to qualify from Group F, as they have been paired with Tanzania, Zambia, and the DR Congo.



The 2023 AFCON would kick off on January 13, 2024, with the grand finale set to be played on February 11, 2024.



Full draw of all 24 teams:



Group A: Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau



Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Mozambique, Cape Verde



Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Gambia, Guinea



Group D: Algeria,Burkina Faso, Angola, Mauritania



Group E: Tunisia Mali, Namibia, South Africa



Group F: Morocco, Tanzania, Zambia, DR Congo



GNA

