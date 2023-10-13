AFCON 2023: Ghana face Egypt, Cape Verde, Mozambique in Group B  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired with Cape Verde, Mozambique and Egypt in Group B of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D Ivoire.

The draw, which was held in Abidjan, Cote D Ivoire brought together football legends from all parts of the continent as they rallied behind their respective countries.

Ghana would seek for redemption this time round after a poor campaign in the previous edition of the continental party.

Coach Chris Hughton has begun preparations with his men as they remain poised to end their over 40-year trophy drought.

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for January 13,2024 to February 11,2024 in Ivory Coast.

Full list

Group A

Côte d’Ivoire

Nigeria

Equatorial Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Group B

Egypt

Ghana

Mozambique

Cape Verde

Group C

Senegal

Cameroon

Guinea

The Gambia

Group D

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Mauritania

Angola

Group E

Tunisia

Mali

South Africa

Namibia

Group F

Morocco

DR Congo

Zambia

Tanzania

