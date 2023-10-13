Sports Trending

AFCON 2023: Ghana face Egypt, Cape Verde, Mozambique in Group B  

October 13, 2023
GNA

By Francis Ofori  

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired with Cape Verde, Mozambique and Egypt in Group B of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D Ivoire.  

The draw, which was held in Abidjan, Cote D Ivoire brought together football legends from all parts of the continent as they rallied behind their respective countries.  

Ghana would seek for redemption this time round after a poor campaign in the previous edition of the continental party.  

Coach Chris Hughton has begun preparations with his men as they remain poised to end their over 40-year trophy drought.  

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for January 13,2024 to February 11,2024 in Ivory Coast. 

Full list  

Group A  

Côte d’Ivoire  

Nigeria 

Equatorial Guinea 

Guinea-Bissau 

Group B 

Egypt  

Ghana  

Mozambique  

Cape Verde  

Group C 

Senegal  

Cameroon  

Guinea  

The Gambia 

Group D  

Algeria  

Burkina Faso  

Mauritania  

Angola  

Group E 

Tunisia 

Mali 

South Africa  

Namibia  

Group F 

Morocco  

DR Congo 

Zambia  

Tanzania 

