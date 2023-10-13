AFCON 2023: Ghana face Egypt, Cape Verde, Mozambique in Group B  

By Francis Ofori
Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired with Cape Verde, Mozambique and Egypt in Group B of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D Ivoire.
The draw, which was held in Abidjan, Cote D Ivoire brought together football legends from all parts of the continent as they rallied behind their respective countries.
Ghana would seek for redemption this time round after a poor campaign in the previous edition of the continental party.
Coach Chris Hughton has begun preparations with his men as they remain poised to end their over 40-year trophy drought.
The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for January 13,2024 to February 11,2024 in Ivory Coast.
Full list
Group A
Côte d’Ivoire
Nigeria
Equatorial Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Group B
Egypt
Ghana
Mozambique
Cape Verde
Group C
Senegal
Cameroon
Guinea
The Gambia
Group D
Algeria
Burkina Faso
Mauritania
Angola
Group E
Tunisia
Mali
South Africa
Namibia
Group F
Morocco
DR Congo
Zambia
Tanzania
