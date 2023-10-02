Dialysis: 14 dead over closure of Korle-Bu Renal Unit

Samira Larbie/ Agnes Ansah

Accra, Oct.2, GNA – The Association of Persons Suffering from Renal (Kidney) Failure popularly known as dialysis, says 14 of its members have died following the shutdown of the Renal Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital (KBTH).

The Association said authorities of the Hospital claimed the shutdown of the Unit was due to shortage of renal consumables and appealed to the government to come to the aid of the Unit.

The appeal was made by Mr Micheal Asante, a dialysis patient, who spoke on behalf of the Association at a press conference in Accra today.

“As we speak the Renal Unit has been closed since 22nd May. Unfortunately, during this shutdown period, we have lost about 14 of our friends…,” he told the media.

“…We, therefore, appeal to the government to give a waiver on the import duties and other related taxes on dialysis consumables and machines,” he said.

Mr Asante also urged the government to make the National Health Insurance cover treatment of dialysis.

“The government must ultimately revise policies on the NHIS to cover costs of dialysis or to heavily subsidise it,” he said.

He also called on philanthropists, churches and business organisations to come to the aid of the Renal Unit.

“We wish also, to extend our cry for help to the public, philanthropists, churches, business organisations, NGO’S and indeed all Ghanaians, to come to the aid of renal patients,” he said.

Mr Asante also lamented the increasing cost of treatment, saying it was making the death toll go high.

He said many people were unable to afford GH¢380 per session not to talk of the GHC765 new fee being charged at Korle-Bu.

GNA

