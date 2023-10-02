Deputy Minority Leader calls for crusade to support elderly in society

By P. K. Yankey

Ambainu (W/R), Oct. 2, GNA – Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has reminded Ghanaians to join hands in the global crusade to value and provide relentless support to the elderly population in recognition of the immeasurable contributions they have made in their lifetimes.

He urged the government to restructure the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to inure to the full and life-changing benefit of the elderly in society.

Mr Kofi Buah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, was addressing and interacting with the elderly to mark International Elderly Day Celebration at Ambainu in the Western Region.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Person’s Across Generations.”

The Day is a call to draw attention to the unique needs of older people globally.

The MP said. “as a staunch advocate for the welfare of the aged, I am proud to have established an elderly care center in my beloved Constituency with the core objective of catering for the well-being of the elderly.”

The Elderly Care Centre, he noted, ensured the physical well-being of senior citizens by offering comprehensive healthcare services tailored to their needs.

Mr Kofi Buah added that the Centre, which provided regular check-ups, access to specialized medical professionals and nutritious meals, had significantly improved their overall health.

The Centre also aims to foster a sense of belonging and social connectivity among the elderly population through various recreational activities, workshops and group outings where they can bond, share experiences and combat feelings of solitariness and isolation.

Mr Kofi Buah added that the Centre had recognized the importance of mental health of the elderly and implemented Programmes that enhanced cognitive abilities such as memory exercises and stimulating games.

“The establishment of the Elderly Care Centre in my constituency has truly transformed the lives of our senior citizens”, the MP pointed out, adding that by prioritizing their physical,

emotional and social well-being, “we have created a haven that enabled them to age gracefully.”

GNA

