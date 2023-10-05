Delta Airlines goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Accra, Oct. 5 GNA – Delta Airlines is going pink this October in commemoration of this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month Campaign.

Delta frontline and below-wing employees will wear pink uniforms to raise awareness on the month-long campaign.

This is in a press release by the Airline and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, special pink lemonade would be served on board and passengers would have the opportunity to buy pink-themed merchandise.

The statement said funds from the merchandise would be donated to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

The statement added that there would also be free breast screening in various rural communities across the country and at Delta premises at Nester Square, Accra.

Delta would in collaboration with Breast Cancer International (BCI) also embark on a health walk to create more awareness on breast cancer, the statement said.

Delta’s support for BCRF dates back to 2005.

Employees and Delta customers have raised more than $24million, including $3million raised in 2022, helping to fund 99 research projects.

More than 4000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, with nearly half of them losing their lives.

Breast cancer is when breast cells mutate and become cancerous cells that multiply and form tumors.

This can be caused by increasing age, family history, inheritance of mutations in the genes, exposure to female hormones, amongst others .

GNA

