Bulgarian protests against energy transition continue into sixth day

Sofia, Oct. 5, (dpa/GNA) – Protesters in Bulgaria have continued their blockades into a sixth day in protest of government plans to shut down coal-fired power plants as part of a transition to more climate-friendly energy sources, despite a new deal struck with unions.

Demonstrators from the three coalfields in the south-east and south-west of the EU country on Wednesday set up new tents to expand their blockade of the Trakia motorway leading to the Black Sea and Istanbul, the country’s national radio broadcaster reported.

Despite the protests, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov’s government approved plans to close the three coal areas on Friday, to avoid losing money from EU funds for the transition to clean energy worth 4.4 billion levs ($2.3 billion).

A deal with unions on the energy transition was approved by a majority in parliament on Wednesday.

Initially, Bulgaria had aimed to close its coal-fired power plants and mines by 2038. However, the agreement stipulates that coal-fired power plants are only to be taken off the grid once they are no longer profitable.

Currently, about half of Bulgaria’s electricity is generated by coal, and a further third comes from nuclear power.

Following the agreement on Wednesday, the nationalist and pro-Russian opposition party Vasrashdane (Rebirth) began collecting signatures for a no confidence vote, saying the government’s plans amounted to the “destruction of Bulgaria’s coal industry.”

Protesters on Wednesday also continued to block the Pass of the Republic through the Balkan Mountains, stalling traffic to Greece and Turkey. A blockade of the E79 road to Greece in south-west Bulgaria was ended, however.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

