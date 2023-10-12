Delegation from the Ghana Airport Company calls on Chief of the Air Staff

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – A five-member delegation from the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has paid a visit to Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), at his office, in Accra.

The visit was to strengthen the existing collaboration between the two institutions in Ghana’s aviation.

Air Vice Marshall Bekoe welcomed the team and assured them of the support of the Ghana Air Force to help secure the country’s aviation security.

He said the Air Force would continue to collaborate with the GACL to ensure the effective execution of their mandate.

He said the GACL had an image that needed to be maintained hence the need for a Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) to be constructed which would enhance their operational capabilities.

He expressed optimism that the processes leading to the MRO project would be smooth to achieve this remarkable feat during his tenure of office.

Air Vice Marshall Bekoe expressed his appreciation to the Management of GACL for all the support and training they were giving to airmen in airport security.

He further expressed his gratitude to them for supporting the Takoradi base with scanners.

Mrs Pamela Djansor-Tetteh, the Managing Director (MD) of GACL expressed her gratitude to the Ghana Air Force for their continuous support.

According to the MD, she knows the GACL could always count on the Air Force in terms of security whenever the occasion presented itself.

“We will continue to call on the Air Force for their knowledge and guidance,” she added.

GNA

