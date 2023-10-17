Dam Spillage: We must pursue permanent solution to perennial flooding – Rev Stephen Wengam

By Benjamin A. Commey/Patricia Boateng

Accra, Oct 17, GNA – The Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, has charged authorities to pursue a long lasting solution to the country’s perennial flooding.

According to him, a rigid science and technology application must be pursued in finding a long-term solution to such problems to protect human lives and property.

“We believe finding a permanent solution to the impact of flood waters any time there’s a spillage of water from any of the dams in Ghana will be most welcome,” he said.

His call comes on the back of the recent spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority, which has left many communities along the lower Volta Basin, submerged.

At least, 26,000 people have been displaced with property running into thousands lost in an exercise, which commenced on September 15, 2023.

Speaking on the issue at a news conference, in Accra, on Tuesday, Rev Dr Wengam described the situation as a “catastrophe of unprecedented proportions”, which required urgent response.

To prevent any future occurrence in the area and other flood-prone areas in the country, he said, authorities must rigorously pursue a lasting solution, including engineering solutions.

“Engineering solutions, massive education and effective sanctions against environmental degradation should, therefore, be intensified on all fronts if we decide, as a nation, to be serious in finding long term answers to the flooding and other nagging environmental questions,” he emphasised.

Rev Wengam called on Ghanaians to rally support for the affected residents to alleviate their plights.

He announced the Church’s support of GH¢20,000 and other relief items to residents, who had been severely impacted by the spillage.

“This is the time, therefore, for Ghanaians of all social backgrounds, financial standing, political affiliations, and ethnic extractions to rally to the aid of the suffering fathers, mothers and children.

“Corporate Ghana and other benevolent bodies must also identify themselves with the humanitarian efforts while counsellors and psychologists do their bit,” he said.

He added that the Church “fully backs calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in the flood-affected areas”, explaining that “this will add the necessary legislative and humanitarian weight to measures being undertaken to bring the depressing situation under control.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

