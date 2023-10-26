Court sets aside interim injunction granted against Ga Manye’s funeral

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – An Accra High Court has set aside the interim injunction placed on the funeral of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The court on October 25, 2023, restrained the funeral organizers from the burial rites for the late Queen mother after an injunction application by some members of her family.

But the court on Thursday said the ruling was granted in error as the applicants failed to provide the court with the true situation.

The Court presided over by Justice Patrick Baayeh said the any party intending to proceed with any action must serve the other party.

“Upon reading the affidavit filed by the applicants and deposed to by the 1st Defendant/Applicant and upon hearing Ayikoi Otoo ESQ, Counsel for the Defendants/Applicants, I am of the view that the Order of Interim Injunction granted on October 25, 2023, was made in error.

“The Applicants failed to give the court the true state of affairs,” the judge said.

The ruling thus paves the way for the funeral to go ahead

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

