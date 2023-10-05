Collaborative action is crucial for impactful change in Sub-Saharan Africa- Vice-Chancellor  

By Benjamin Akoto

Fiapre (B/R), Oct. 5, GNA – Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), has called for collaborative actions that bring impactful change in developmental aspirations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He said the involvement of government agencies held particular significance as it underscored the integral role of policy-making and implementation in addressing the urgent challenges related to land use and forestry.

Prof. Asare-Bediako made the call when he was speaking at the opening of a two-day Research Networking workshop on “Understanding the Factors Driving Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry Impacts in Sub-Saharan Africa” at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The workshop, attended by 70 participants, including 10 from the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing endeavour to comprehensively examine the intricate dynamics of land use, land use change and forestry impacts in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The 60 Ghanaian participants were drawn from the Forestry Research Institute of Ghana, Forestry Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and UENR as well as traditional and opinion leaders from the carbon-tower hosted communities-Gambia Number One and Two in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

It was jointly organised by the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF), Lancaster Environmental Centre at Lancaster University, England, United Kingdom, Earth Observation Research and Innovation Centre (EORIC) of UENR and the Management of UENR.

Prof. Asare-Bediako underlined the intricate challenges faced by Sub-Saharan Africa in terms of land use and forestry against the background of its abundant biodiversity and unique ecosystems, saying that region served as a microcosm, showcasing the delicate interplay between ecological preservation, sustainable development and human livelihoods.

He stated undoubtedly, unraveling the factors driving land use changes in Sub-Saharan Africa held immense significance, adding the workshop, therefore, served as a symbol of collective progress aimed at building a reservoir of knowledge and foster collaborations to address those critical issues.

Professor Asare-Bediako observed the workshop’s pivotal role in forging synergies between researchers and government agencies, stressing the necessity of adopting multi-disciplinary approaches and integrated strategies to develop sustainable solutions and informed policies.

He said sustainable land use and forest conservation in Sub-Saharan Africa was undoubtedly complex, and therefore stressed the need for striking a harmonious and sustainable balance between development and conservation to ensure the resilience and well-being of the unique ecosystems and communities in the region.

