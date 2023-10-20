COCOBOD educates stakeholders, public on importance of breast health

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA – Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) says it is educating its stakeholders and the public about the importance of breast health to mark this year’s breast cancer awareness month.

The education is to help girls and women to seek early healthcare when feeling any internal or external changes in the breast for treatment.

In a news brief copied to the Ghana News Agency said COCOBOD in effort to extend its focus beyond production, processing and marketing of cocoa, is stepping into the forefront of advocacy, and dedicating its resources and influence to shine a spotlight on breast health.

This move underscores COCOBOD’s commitment not only to the cocoa industry, but also to the well-being of the communities it serves.

It said COCOBOD has initiated various awareness campaigns and collaborations aimed at educating its stakeholders and the public about the importance of breast health.

It has also embarked on a social media campaign across all platforms to promote breast health and to ensure that its stakeholders are well-informed about the risks of breast cancer, symptoms and preventive measures.

The statement said in conjunction with Cocoa Clinic, COCOBOD is offering free breast cancer screenings across all branches of the clinic for employees, stakeholders, farmers and the general public.

This strategic effort aims to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote the significance of early detection, and educate individuals on the importance of regular checkups and healthy lifestyles to prevent cancer.

COCOBOD is also incorporating pink-themed elements into its corporate identity for the month to visually signify its commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness.

“Employees across the divisions and subsidiaries will be wearing pink on dedicated days to show their support to the fight against breast cancer and to celebrate and encourage survivors,” it said.

Through a multifaceted approach, COCOBOD is not only tending to the well-being of farmers and its stakeholders but is also championing a cause that transcends the boundaries of agriculture.

