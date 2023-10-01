CAF Champions League: Medeama makes history by reaching group stages

Accra, Oct. 01, GNA – Medeama SC have achieved a historic milestone in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League after edging Horoya to make the group stage.

Despite their 2-1 defeat in Conakry, Medeama’s 3-1 first leg win ensured they progressed to the group stages 4-3 on aggregate.

Jonathan Sowah scored the opener for the ‘Mauve and Yellow’ in the 24th minute of the game, but Ocansey Mandela struck parity for the home side two minutes later.

Horoya scored their second goal in the 76th minute but couldn’t get the third goal to force the game into extra-time as Medeama held on.

Medeama’s exploits in Conakry mean they are the first Ghanaian club in 11 years to reach the group stages after Berekum Chelsea did so in 2012.

It is the second time Medeama have made it to the group stage in Africa’s club competition, having done so in the 2016 CAF Champions League.

Medeama, after securing qualification to the group stages, would turn their focus to the Ghana Premier League as they host Nations FC at Akoon Park next Wednesday.

GNA

