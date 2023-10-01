Dispel the myth of infertility from contraceptive use – public urged 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Oct 1, GNA – Ms Esther Boateng Awuah, the Facility Head and Project Coordinator, Plan Parenthood Association of Ghana, Sunyani, has advised the public to reject the misconception that fertility could not be regained after using contraceptives.

She emphasised that individuals who wished to conceive would regain their fertility after using non-permanent family planning methods.

Ms Awuah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani as part of the commemoration of the World Contraceptives Day, observed annually on September 26.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Family Planning, My Choice, My Freedom.”

The primary objective of the Plan Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) is to ensure unrestricted access to comprehensive reproductive health, and right to information and services for everyone with focus on the youth and vulnerable population, to enhance their overall quality of life.

She emphasised the importance of embracing family planning to prevent unintended pregnancies, allowing individuals to delay pregnancy until fully prepared, effectively spacing out pregnancies, controlling family size and ultimately improving overall health and well-being of the people.

Ms Awuah said family planning had positive impacts, which extended beyond personal well-being to the attainment of economic stability for individuals, families and the entire society.

She, therefore, expressed concern over the lack of support from male partners in family planning decisions and appealed to husbands to support their wives in planning their families by utilising secure family planning methods.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

