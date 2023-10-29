Businessman outdoored Chief of Salo 

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Salo (VR), Oct 29, GNA – The elders and people of Salo in the Anlo Traditional Area have outdoored a businessman as the newly installed Togbi Agbelorm Agbotokor II.

His outdooring happened about two weeks after he was captured, confined and taken through the rites of passage in accordance with the chieftaincy customs and traditions of Anlo to succeed his predecessor who passed or as traditionally put “journeyed home” decades ago.

He was outdoored along with his Chief Linguist, Agbotadua Dzreke and Mama Amedzor Agbotokor II, Queen of Salo.

Togbi Agbotokor, speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a solemn ceremony to outdoor them from confinement, said he was prepared to harness all available resources towards the socio-economic transformation of the area.

The Founder and Executive Chairman of Nana Asamani Foundation, a non-governmental organisation with focus on providing the less-privileged with sustainable livelihood support programmes, said he would direct his empowerment programmes at the youth, especially to curtail the drift in the area occasioned by lack of employment opportunities.

“I am always for development to empower the youth. Our people leave behind the youth who are the future but that will not happen in my reign …”

Mama Agbotokor, an educationist and technology expert, said she would prioritise investment in the education of the younger generation to make them acceptable internationally.

She indicated she was open to suggestions in improving the lot of the indigenes, especially the aged saying, there was the need to do something about the poverty level in the community.

Agbotadua Dzreke assured of working together with the Chief, the Queen and other community leaders so Salo could see the development projects, including health and education facilities.

Mr Christian Dugah, Kingmaker of Salo, said the new chief had good plans for the community and would in consultation with other community leaders consider ways of bringing jobs and pooling resources to develop the area.

Some indigenes, who spoke to GNA, said they expected the reign to usher in a new dawn for Salo so they could be proud to call the community noted for mangroves, their home.

Togbi Agbotokor is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rainbee Group of Companies and the Ghana, Togo and Benin representative of the Committee of Ewes Association of North America (CEANA).

