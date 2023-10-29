NHIS coverage should include therapies for children with cerebral palsy – Rotary Club

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Oct 29, GNA – Mr Eyram Hevi, the President of Rotary Club of Accra Teshie-Nungua, on Saturday called for the inclusion of physical therapy and other therapies in National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) coverage.

He said the absence of these therapies in the NHIS coverage list was an infringement of the rights of persons or children with cerebral palsy and persons with mental health conditions.

Mr Hevi at a launch of a project to support children with cerebral palsy and persons with mental health condition said that even though some seizure medications were listed as part of the NHIS drug list physical therapy and other therapies needed by children with cerebral palsy and persons with mental health conditions were not list.

The project by the Rotary club of Teshie-Nungua together with 12 other Rotary clubs dubbed: “Okamafo Project” aims at advocating for and support children with cerebral palsy and persons with mental health conditions.

The project targeted three beneficiary institutions, The Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues, Mephibosheth Training Centre, an institution that trains children and young adults with disability and the Pantang hospital.

Mr Hevi said “Children with cerebral palsy required daily therapy as well as persons with mental health conditions and these therapies are not covered by the NHIS”.

Ms Martha Coffee, the National 2nd Vice President, Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations commended the Rotary club for the initiative and urged the donor community to support such good initiatives.

GNA

