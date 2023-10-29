Social

Akosombo Spillage: Asuogyaman Company Ltd donates GHS100,000 worth  of items to victims 

October 29, 2023
GNA

By Stanley Senya 

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asuogyaman, is exploring various avenues to mobilise support for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in his constituency. 

His efforts are yielding results as relief items keep pouring in from well-wishers to meet the challenges of the people. 

One of such philanthropists, Mr Horthman Ansah, the Chief Executive Officer of Asuogyaman Company Limited, dealers in wood products, has donated items worth GHS100,000 to Mr Ampem for distribution to  the victims.  

The items: rice, tomato sauce, sardines, cooking oil, mackerel, and drinking water, will be distributed to affected persons at Abume, Kokontekpedzi, Labolabo, Small London, Kudikope, Dzidzorkope, and adjoining communities. 

Mr Ansah, in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said the donation was to alleviate the plight of the people and ensure they came out of the precarious situation soon. 

The MP expressed  profound gratitude to the Company for the swift response  to his plea, which  would go a long way to give the victims some comfort.  

He  said other companies had also agreed to support, however he appealed to  non-governmental organisations and individuals to assist. 

Mr Ampem advised persons  capitalising on the vulnerability of the constituents to score political points to desist from  the  act and rather  channel their energies to “rescue the perishing and care for the dying.” 

Approximately 50 residences have  submerged with   enormous damage caused to fish farming on the Volta Lake within the   constituency. 

“Prior to receiving the relief items, the MP has made several donations and cash presentations to victims in the constituency and beyond,” the statement said.  

GNA 