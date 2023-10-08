Biles wins another two golds at Antwerp world championships

London, Oct. 8, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Simone Biles claimed her third and fourth gold medals of the week on the beam and floor on Sunday, adding to team and all-around success at the gymnastics world championships in Antwerp.

The American had become the most decorated gymnast in history by taking the all-around crown on her return to major competition and has now won a 37th world and Olympic gold.

Biles’ routine on the beam scored her 14.8, which was enough to finish ahead of China’s Zhou Yaqin and Rebeca Andrade.

She then triumphed on the floor.

Jake Jarman also claimed Britain’s first medal of the championships with gold in the men’s vault.

The 21-year-old is the first British gymnast ever to claim the vault world title.

Jarman is the only gymnast in the world performing the Yonekura vault and he scored a huge 15.4 for that before being awarded 14.7 for his second vault, giving him an overall score of 15.05.

That was comfortably enough to put him top of the charts ahead of American Khoi Young and Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine.

Lukas Dauser became the first German men’s gymnast to win world championship gold in 16 years. The 30-year-old won on the parallel bars.

