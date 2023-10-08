Swiatek wins fifth title of the season with victory at China Open

Beijing, Oct. 8, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Iga Swiatek claimed her first big title since the French Open with victory over Liudmila Samsonova in the final of the China Open.

The Pole lost her world number one ranking to Aryna Sabalenka after an indifferent spell that included a fourth-round defeat at the US Open, but she is back within striking distance after an impressive week in Beijing.

Swiatek followed up her semi-final win over New York champion Coco Gauff by seeing off Russian Samsonova 6-2 6-2 in an hour and nine minutes.

The 22-year-old was clinical, taking all four of the break point opportunities she created while not allowing 22nd-ranked Samsonova a look on her serve.

It is Swiatek’s fifth title of the season, the most of any player on the WTA Tour.

