Game in Montpellier abandoned after firecracker explodes near keeper

Paris, Oct. 8, (dpa/GNA) – The French Ligue 1 game between Montpellier and Clermont Foot was abandoned on Sunday after a firecracker exploded close to visiting goalkeeper Mory Diaw.

The Clermont keeper fell to the ground in the first minute of stoppage time and was treated on the pitch, eventually being taken away on a stretcher. Montpellier were leading 4-2 at the time.

Clermont defender Neto Borges was subsequently shown the red card for giving the Montpellier fans the middle finger.

The referee stopped the game after consulting Clermont’s club doctor who said Diaw had been severely traumatized, Montpellier’s head of security announced.

French football has been rocked by a series of hooligan incidents in recent years.

GNA

