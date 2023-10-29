Women’s Premier League: Soccer Intellectuals beat Jonina Football Academy 1-0

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – Soccer Intellectuals recorded their first win in the 2023/24 Women’s Premier League after beating debutants Jonina Football Academy by a lone goal at the Antie Aku Astro Turf on Saturday.

It was a charged atmosphere for the home side, Jonina as fans trooped in their numbers hoping for that historic premier league performance from their ladies.

A solo goal from Acquah Cecilia saw the visitors sweep away all three points to begin the season on an impressive note.

The home team, Jonina Football Academy began the game with a well-planned tactical play, using the wings as an easy route to break the midfield of Soccer Intellectuals.

The partnership between Jonina’s Eunice Kpenteey and Agnes Yeboah kept on tormenting their opponents who were locked up in a state of confusion but still managed to keep their defensive line clean.

Soccer Intellectuals on the other hand adapted to a more defensive play to hold the attacking force of the homers.

Acquah’s involvement in the attack of Soccer Intellectuals was all they needed to get back on their feet but failed to stand the challenge of Jonina FC’s defender, Vida Opoku.

A 42nd minute mistake from goalkeeper Osman Huzeima saw the home side trailing by a goal as Acquah beautifully buried the ball into the left corner of the goalpost to end the first half 1-0.

The second half was full of emotions for the fans of the home team who were kept on their toes anytime the ball approaches the visitors half.

Jonina Football Academy had themselves to be blamed in the dying minutes as they were served with some goalscoring opportunities but could not locate that all-important equalizer.

The game ended 1-0 after an exciting 90 minutes of play.

Soccer Intellectuals skipper, Janet Amo was adjudged the MVP.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

