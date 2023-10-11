Beach Soccer League: Ada Assurance to face Cheetah BSC in finals

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) Oct. 11, GNA – Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club from the Greater Accra Region has won the Beach Soccer Premier League Zone two, after the second round of matches in the ongoing 2022/2023 league season.

The team had 26 points after playing a total of 15 matches with Keta Sunset Sports and Vodza Iron Breakers, picking the second and third places with 25 and 22 points respectively.

Mr Maxwell Kpeglo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ada Assurance BSC, told the Ghana News Agency that the team was united and poised to win the league.

“l have to congratulate the organisers, team managers, the coaches, players, and others for a successful and competitive league,” he said.

Havedzi Mighty Warriors were 4th on the table with 19 points whilst Tegbi Ocean Stars and Kedzi Miracles BSC gathered 18 and 16 points each to occupy the 5th and 6th positions.

A total of 337 goals were scored in the competition with Kedzi Miracles BSC scoring 61 goals to be the top goal scoring team in the league, whilst considering 67 goals.

Ada Assurance BSC would face Cheetah Beach Soccer Club at the grand finale of the league.

Cheetah BSC, the winners of Zone one, gathered 37 points from 14 matches with 12 wins, a loss, and a draw to book the final slot.

Mr Reuben Dzidodo Adzahoe, the Volta Regional Football Association Beach Soccer Committee Chairman, told the GNA that the Ghana Football Association Beach Soccer Committee would communicate the venue and date for the finals after their sittings.

He, however, said more sponsorships would be needed to unearth talents for sports.

