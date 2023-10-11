Inflation rate for September falls to 38.1 per cent 

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – The year-on-year inflation rate for September 2023 fell to 38.1 per cent from 40.1 per cent in August 2023.

This means that in September 2023, the general price level was 38.1 per cent higher than in September 2022.

Month-on-month inflation between August 2023 and September 2023 was 1.9 percent

Professor Samuel Anim, the Government Statistician at a press briefing, said the Consumer Price Index for September 2022 was 194.2 relative to 140.6 for September 2022.

He said food inflation contributed 49.4 per cent to all inflation compared to last month’s food inflation of 51.9 per cent and non-food inflation at 29.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the month-on-month food inflation was 1.6 per cent.

Inflation for imported items was 39.9 per cent compared to Inflation for locally produced items at 37.3 per cent

On a regional basis, the North East Region maintained the highest inflation rate of 54.4 per cent with the Ashanti Region overtaking the Greater Accra Region to record 31.3 per cent as the region with the lowest inflation rate.

GNA

