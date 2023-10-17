Be cautious of fake appointment offers — Audit Service warns

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – The Audit Service has cautioned the public over fake appointment letters being issued to unsuspecting job seekers.

A Statement signed by Mr. Seidu Ahmed Kyei, Deputy Auditor-General, Finance and Administration, Audit Service on behalf of the Auditor-General, said such letters had been printed on fake Audit Service Board’s letterhead.

“Management of the Service wishes to inform and caution the general public to disregard these fake appointment letters as the Service is currently not recruiting,” the Statement said.

It urged the public and people interested in joining the Audit Service to contact the Human Resource Unit.

Prospective job seekers have been urged to contact the Service for any inquiries on [email protected].

“Any letters received should be sent to our Human Resource Unit (Head Office- Ministries, Accra) for authentication.

Management of the Service would liaise with the Police to arrest the culprits,” the statement said.

GNA

