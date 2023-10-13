Austin: US military stands ready to deploy more assets to help Israel

Tel Aviv, Oct. 13, (dpa/GNA) - US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has pledged further military support to Israel in the wake of the attacks by Hamas.

“We’ve augmented US fighter aircraft squadrons in the Middle East, and the US Department of Defence stands fully ready to deploy additional assets, if necessary,” he said alongside Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant at a press conference in Israel.

The US has already sent an aircraft carrier, warships and several combat aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel. But the Biden administration has repeatedly said it will not send US troops.

“Like ISIS, Hamas has nothing to offer but zealotry, bigotry and death,” Austin said.

Asked what the US had known in advance about the attacks, Austin said: “What I can tell you is that if we had known or if we know of a pending attack against an ally we would clearly inform that ally.”

GNA

