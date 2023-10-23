Akwane Dobro Presby Basic School gets support

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Akwane Dobro (E/R), Oct 23, GNA – Access to Basics, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated 1,500 pieces of exercise books to the Akwane Dobro Presbyterian Basic School in the Nsawam Adoagyeri Municipality of the Eastern Region to facilitate the academic work of the children.

Majority of the pupils lacked exercise books and other basic education materials for effective teaching and learning.

Madam Sarah Ntoh Davis, the Founder and Executive Director of the organisation, said supporting poor communities for better educational outcomes was part of the NGO’s agenda towards eradicating poverty and bridging gender inequalities.

“Access to Basics believes that quality and accessible education are eritical to reducing poverty, closing the gender gap, and promoting women’s economic empowerment in deprived communities,” she said.

She urged parents to prioritise their children’s education by paying attention to their basic needs, such as feeding, to complement the government’s efforts in ensuring access to basic education.

Mrs Doris Nortey, the headmistress, who received the items, described the act of generosity as opportune, as most pupils had not gotten exercise books since school reopened this academic year.

The parents sometimes struggled to acquire exercise books for their children, much less textbooks, she said, and promised to distribute the books equally among the pupils.

Mr Joseph Twentor of the District Education Directorate commended the NGO for putting smiles on the faces of the pupils.

GNA

