Akosombo dam spillage: VRA’s commitment to the rescue, relief efforts is great — Dr. Letsa

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho. Oct. 17, GNA – Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has commended the Volta River Authority (VRA) for efforts in providing relief for victims of dam spillage.

Communities down the Akosombo and the Kpong dams are experiencing high floods from a planned spillage that begun September 15, causing an emergency of national proportions.

The Regional Minister, who has been spending the week at the disaster communities, told the GNA the efforts of VRA at containing the humanitarian disaster was commendable.

“The VRA’s commitment to the rescue and relief efforts is great,” he said while spotting ongoing attempts to provide safe havens for the thousands affected, and which the Authority played key role.

“The Chief Executive himself was around and other executives have always been around. Everything is being done to alleviate the discomfort to the people, ” he said.

The Regional Minister also commended NADMO, the various security services and stakeholders for round the clock rescue activity in the affected communities, adding that the VRA also provided logistics for relocation of victims.

Safehouses established including at the Adidome Farm Institute is serving as shelter for many while stakeholders including political parties and humanitarian organisations continue to support relief efforts.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo visited the affected communities on Monday with a 13 member Inter-ministerial Committee set up to address the issue.

GNA

