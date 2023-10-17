Rural and Community Banks urged to embrace innovation, technology for efficiency

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Oct 17, GNA – Dr Tony Aubynn, the Board Chairman of ARB Apex Bank, has called on Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) to embrace innovation and technology to enhance operations.

Digital banking solutions such as mobile payment platforms and online lending services, could bridge the gap in the provision of rural financial services and promote inclusion in the banking sector, he said.

That, he explained, would enable businesses to thrive, expand and boost the rural economy.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Kumasi, Dr Aubynn said the RCBs, government agencies and development organisations could leverage their collective strengths and resources to create a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem in rural communities.

“Collaboration is key to unlocking new potentials and opportunities for driving a meaningful change in these communities,” he stated.

Dr Aubynn emphasised the need for RCBs to invest in their human capital as skills and expertise were crucial in delivering quality financial services.

They must build a strong and resilient workforce that could meet the evolving needs of customers.

He called on the banks to remain committed to their social responsibility obligations because they had a duty to perform to the best interest of the communities and environments in which they operate.

Dr Aubynn said even though the Government’s domestic debt exchange programme had restructured the national debt and enhanced government’s capacity to develop and support economic growth, it had also disoriented the growth plan of RCBs.

He was hopeful that government would continue to recognise the unique role that RCBs played in economic development and financial inclusion.

He called on chief executive officers of those banks and all shareholders to work hard and strive to expand their frontiers to enhance growth.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

