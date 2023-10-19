Akosombo Dam Spillage: GNAT supports calls for declaration of state of emergency

Ho, Oct. 19, GNA – The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has backed calls to declare a state of emergency in areas affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

It said the situation passed for a state of emergency since it was not only threatening the existence of the people but also depriving them of the essentials of life.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), signed by Mr Thomas T. Musah, the General Secretary of GNAT, said the declaration of the emergency would secure public safety, maintain order and guarantee the supply of essential goods and services required by the communities.

He urged teachers in the region to remain calm, assuring them of the Association’s commitment to carrying out its duties.

Learners were also not left out in GNAT’s quest to provide assistance to ensure that their education was neither disrupted nor thwarted.

Footage from the region was indeed catastrophic, with the whole place inundated with water, were buildings, farmlands and personal belongings had submerged, the statement said.

“It is indeed a pitiful sight to behold, and our hearts go out to them. The situation is quite tragic, more so when it is man-made.”

The Association wondered whether the people lower stream were warned of the fate that awaited them, arising out of the spillage, it said, and if the victims were educated on steps to take to ensure their safety.

“If this was not done, then this is unfortunate, and we wonder how fellow compatriots would overcome it in this era of austerity and economic malaise.”

The statement called on the Government, international bodies and agencies to go to the immediate aid of the affected communities and save them from the unexpected calamity.

The situation at hand should not be a time for political statements but pragmatic steps to ease the pain and suffering of the people, it said.

“Let’s ensure that at the end of it all, the Volta Region would emerge more cohesive, focused and strong, with the people still prepared to contribute to the forward march of Ghana.”

GNA

