Oguaa Traditional Council woos investors

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Oct. 19, GNA – The Oguaa Traditional Council has rallied the collective efforts of residents, businesses, and investors to partake in its renewed drive to enhance development for good returns.

The historic city, being the citadel of education and the fortress of tourism in Ghana, aside the abundant natural resources, is a place worth investing in.

The Atlantic Ocean, fishing and fertile lands for mechanised farming, beautiful beachfront bordering the green hills and lagoons, coupled with the welcoming ambiance of the area, is just to mention but a few of its endowments.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, called for the support in reaction to some development concerns by stakeholders at an Executive Business Forum in Cape Coast.

Organised jointly by the Council and the Ridge Royal Hotel, the meeting was meant to solicit opinions towards making the city the most preferred destination for investments in Ghana.

Attended by security agencies, corporate bodies, fishers, traders, and the media, the forum formed part of a multi-prong approach targeted at rebranding Cape Coast to befit its status as the former capital of Ghana.

Osabarimba Atta touted the city as a hassle-free investment destination with a conducive business environment and attractive packages to explore for mutual gains.

“If you are searching for new investment destinations, consider Cape Coast and the Central Region for expanding your businesses,” he said.

“I’m assuring prospective investors of the Traditional Council’s readiness to assist them. The Council is ready and open to business by local and international investors.”

Touching on other issues, Osabarimba Atta abhorred laziness and indiscipline among sections of the youth, which were retarding progress of the city.

He cited instances where some indigents lost their jobs for gross insubordination and disrespect and urged the youth to be different by nurturing discipline to stand out in the job market.

He assured of deepening collaboration with the security agencies and the Metropolitan Assembly to intensify security measures to enable residents to live in peace and called on the citizenry to also play their part to ensure safety and peace.

“There is no doubt that ensuring peace and security is a shared responsibility so we must be on the lookout to report persons whose actions are questionable to the security agencies for immediate action,” he noted.

On health and the environment, Osabarima Atta said preparations were in earnest to refurbish the Bakaano Metro Hospital, which had been in ruins owing to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and years of ineffective maintenance.

He announced the deployment of 40 security guards to complement the work of city guards in protecting the beaches against indiscriminate sand winning, open defecation, and other illegal activities.

The Chief reminded the people to champion healthy sanitary conditions to safeguard the environment and promote sustainable growth.

Parents were equally reminded to develop keen interest in the daily activities of their children to ensure their safety and well-being.

He commended all business entities, particularly traders at the various markets, and urged government to support in the acquisition of loans to expand their businesses.

Earlier, the stakeholders at the forum pledged to join forces with the traditional authorities to spearhead development but raised concerns over the high cost of living, teenage pregnancy, security threats, health infrastructure, and education, among others.

GNA

