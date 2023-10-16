Airport Company adjudged “Most Profitable” State-Owned Enterprise 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has been adjudged the “Most Profitable State-Owned Enterprise for the year 2022 at the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) Awards I’m Accra.

A citation read at the event lauded GACL for achieving the Highest Profitability Parameter under the Performance Contract Key Performance Index.

The awards organized by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) recognize GACL’s Financial Returns delivery.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airport Company said during the year under review International Passenger Traffic, including Transit Passengers, recorded a recovery of 83.9 per cent of 2019 levels.

In 2022 the full year passenger traffic was 1,953,2465 compared to 2019 throughput of 2,328,750.

The domestic passenger traffic on the other hand increased by 23.4 per cent from 690,314 in 2019 to 852,101 at the end of 2022.

Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Managing Director of GACL said it was a great privilege to receive the award on behalf of the team at Ghana Airports.

She said this could not have been possible without the dedication of the team with their collective resolve to overcome the challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic era was creditable.

Mrs. Djamson-Tettey said, “this award comes at a time when GACL is still honouring its loan obligations arising from the Term Loan Facility for the construction of Terminal 3 and the Domestic Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC) still pegged at GH₵ 5 per passenger.”

She said, “I am aware of discussions to secure a review of the Domestic APSC.”

She said this was important because the upward adjustment would among other things, enable the Company to maintain existing newly constructed Airports in the Regions, to World Class Standards.

“The future looks promising, and we are confident and poised to remain on this path of profitability,” she added.

Ghana Airports Company Limited was incorporated in 2006 with a responsibility for planning, developing, managing, and maintaining Airports in Ghana including Kotoka International Airport and the Regional Airports namely; Tamale, Kumasi, Sunyani, Wa and Ho.

The vision of GACL is to position Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.

GNA

