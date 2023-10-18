African Court to mark 20th anniversary of the Maputo Protocol  

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Oct 18, GNA-The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, from November 20 to November 22, 2023, will mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol).

The anniversary would be commemorated on the fringes of the Sixth African Judicial Dialogue in Algeria on the general theme “Advancing Justice and Human Rights in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities for Integrating Regional and International Human Rights Jurisprudence in Domestic Courts”.

In commemoration of this milestone, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, said the dialogue would also dedicate a half-day to discuss the contributions and achievements of the Protocol to the protection of the rights of women in Africa.

“This will, inter alia, examine the jurisprudence developed by AU human rights bodies on the protection of the rights of women, reflecting on how this can be integrated in domestic legal systems,” she stated.

The judicial dialogue seeks to provide a platform for judges of national and regional courts and other stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities related to integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence into domestic courts in Africa.

Lady Justice Aboud stressed, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, that concurrently, in collaboration with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights-East African Regional Office, an additional half-day symposium will be organised as an integral part of the dialogue.

This would provide a platform for African judges to exchange experiences and share valuable lessons derived from regional and international jurisprudence and the dissemination of best practices relating to the justiciability of economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as the right to development, she noted.

Lady Justice Aboud explained that the Sixth Judicial Dialogue also aimed to provide a platform for judges of national and regional courts and other stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities related to integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence into domestic courts in Africa.

The Lady Justice said: “It offers a platform for exploring, discussing, and analysing the trajectory of the Maputo Protocol and the evolving human rights jurisprudence concerning women’s rights within the African human rights system.

“The critical importance of creating awareness among Chief Justices about the seamless integration of this jurisprudence into their respective domestic legal frameworks.”

She said the dialogue would promote awareness and understanding among participants regarding the relevance, importance, and potential benefits of integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence in domestic courts.

The African Court President said the dialogue would also provide an opportunity for participants to enhance their capacity and skills in applying regional and international human rights standards in domestic court proceedings, including issues of jurisdiction, interpretation, and implementation.

Other issues to be discussed during the dialogue include identifying and addressing challenges faced by domestic courts in integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence and exploring potential solutions and best practices to overcome these challenges.

To foster collaboration and cooperation among regional and domestic courts, legal practitioners, and stakeholders in promoting human rights and justice in Africa, including sharing experiences, expertise, and resources.

According to the African Court, the dialogue would revolve around the role and significance of regional and international human rights jurisprudence in promoting justice and human rights in Africa and the challenges faced by domestic courts in integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence.

Best practices and innovative approaches in applying regional and international human rights standards in domestic court proceedings; and strengthening cooperation and collaboration between regional and domestic courts to enhance human rights protection.

The rest include areas of capacity building and professional development for judges and legal practitioners to enable them to apply international human rights jurisprudence.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

