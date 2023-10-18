Mahama urges Government to declare state of emergency in support of Volta River flood victims  

By iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 18, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Government to declare a state of emergency in support of the Volta River flood victims.

In a statement, the former President said: “It is clear that the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than our crippled economy can bear.

“I recommend to Government to declare a State of Emergency in the affected areas and request relief assistance from our bilateral and multilateral partners immediately.”

GNA

