AfDB, Moroccan government commit to Africa Investment Forum Market Days in November

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – The Africa Investment Forum Market Days will take place as scheduled from 8-10 November 2023 at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Bank and the Moroccan government are working closely to ensure the success of the event without disrupting the reconstruction efforts that have been ongoing since the devastating earthquake in the country on 8 September 2023.

In a joint statement the Bank said it was committed to providing the government with resources and expertise to assist in rebuilding infrastructure in affected communities.

“The African Development Bank Group continues to stand in solidarity with the Government and the people of Morocco and commend their resilience in the face of this tragedy,” it said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones and property in the earthquake, it added.

The Africa Investment Forum is recognised as Africa’s premier investment marketplace. The unique event, in its 5th year, offers public and private investors access to a structured platform of curated projects on the continent.

The Africa Investment Forum’s Market Days attracts over 2000 participants from more than 50 countries, including institutional investors and top government representatives.

Previous editions of the Africa Investment Forum Market Days secured cumulative investment interest of $142.6 billion.

GNA

