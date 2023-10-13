ActionAid to promote gender responsive education in Upper East

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Oct 13, GNA – ActionAid Ghana (AAG), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), says it will leverage on the successes of the Girls Model School Concept to promote gender responsive public basic education across communities in the Upper East Region.

That, Mr Alhassan Sulemana, the Regional Programme Manager, said would set all children, especially girls on the path to greater economic opportunities and participation in their societies.

The AAG, with its stakeholders, must do more to promote and protect the rights of girls.

“This is because no enduring solution to the challenges of our day, from climate change to political and economic stability to ending poverty can be solved without the full participation of girls and women,” he said.

Mr Sulemana said this when he addressed a regional stakeholder dialogue on the adoption of girls’ model schools, as part of activities to mark the International Day of the Girl-Child in Bolgatanga.

The day, dedicated to recognising and promoting the rights and well-being of girls worldwide, was on the theme: “Model Girls School: Promoting Safe Spaces for Girls’ Education and Leadership.”

It emphasises the importance of empowering girls through education, access to healthcare, protection from violence and discrimination, and encourages girls to dream big, pursue their goals, and contribute to building a brighter future.

As part of the celebration, students, drawn from the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School, the Tongo Model Girls Junior High School and the Kongo Senior High School, went on a float on the major streets of the municipality.

They held placards with inscriptions such as “Our Time is Now! Our Right, Our Future,” “Empower a Girl Today, Transform the World Tomorrow,” “Create Safe Spaces for Girls to Excel in Education and Leadership,” “Access to Girl-friendly Quality Education is a Right.”

Mr Sulemana said the model girls’ school concept was catching up with stakeholders, being implemented across the region with successes.

“It is therefore time for us to put it on the front burner for discussions and to chart the way forward on how to consolidate and sustain the gains made and tackle the challenges,” he said.

He said ActionAid was not only a major stakeholder in education in the country but had also facilitated the formation and operationalisation of girls’ clubs for the girls to be confident and assertive in school, and urging them to report cases of harrassment through the violence reporting boxes.

The Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, in a speech delivered on his behalf, advised girl children to prioritise their education and avoid social vices and negative practices.

He appealed to development partners to provide sanitary pads to adolescent girls to make them feel comfortable and confident to face their male counterparts in all activities.

GNA

