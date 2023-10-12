Abiana asserts to captivate music fanatics with upcoming single dubbed ‘African HighLife’

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – Award winning female vocalist Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, also known as Abiana is thrilled to captivate her music fans with upcoming single titled “African HighLife”.

The song is set to be released on Friday October 13, 2023, on all Digital Service Providers (DSPs).

The single blends Abiana’s signature sound with catchy melodies, groovy beats, and soulful lyrics that are sure to resonate with listeners of all ages.

From the first note, the song invites audiences into a world of feel-good music, where each element is meticulously crafted to create an immersive sonic experience.

It reflects Abiana’s commitment to creating music that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the hearts of her fans.

The single marks a new chapter in her musical journey, and fans can expect more surprises and innovative sounds in the future.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, she said “African HighLife” is a celebration of positivity, good vibes, and the joy of living life to the fullest.

She said African highlife is a highlife party jam, this song seeks to extol the highlife genre, giving her listeners a taste of my essence.

“We wanted to create a song that embodies the essence of a good time, a track that people can turn to for a boost of positivity. “African HighLife” is all about embracing the highs of life and enjoying every moment,” Abiana said.

“Life is hard and we cannot let it weigh us down so let us dance the highlife way”, that is what African highlife is all about, dance and celebrate the authentic African way”, she added.

The much-anticipated track is set to entrance audiences with its infectious energy and uplifting vibes and showcases Abiana’s growth and versatility as an artist.

She hinted on dropping her Extended Playlist (EP) titled “Taste of Africa” on Friday November 24, 2023, and to be crowned with a mega concert at the Alliance Francaise in Accra.

Abiana invites fans and music enthusiasts alike to join the celebration by streaming, sharing, and dancing to the beat of “African HighLife.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

