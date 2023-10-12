2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League launched, teams to pocket over GH¢ 60,000 each as appearance fee 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct.12, GNA – The 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) have officially been launched on Wednesday October 11,2023 with some exciting packages laid out to develop women’s football in Ghana.

The Southern Zone teams would receive 60,000 cedis each whereas the Northern zone sides would be given 65,000 cedis each.

Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) made this known at the launch of this years Premier League.

“We are going into a league to see Southern zone clubs get 60,000 for the league as entrants and 65,000 for the Northern Zone, in the 2022/23 season, it was 40,000 for and 45,000.”

She said the GFA was committed in developing women’s football in Ghana, adding that the association had made conscious effort to train over 80 Women in coaching, as well as organized educational seminars for administrators with support from Betway as development partners.

According to her, there would be an additional GH¢10,000 and GH¢12,000 worth of fuel to be shared among the Southern Zone and Northern Zone sides respectively, including Puma boots from the GFA.

“The women’s league keeps growing, fortunately for us, we are done with the fundamentals hoping that the strategic document works for us so it’s left with the implementation which we are start this season and I think within the next three years we should see something better than this,” she said.

Dr. Oware-Mensah said the new season would be one of the best witnessed so far with some exciting packages laid out to motivate the participating teams.

She commended Malta Guinness for believing in the development of women’s football, which had seen tremendous growth since coming on board as headline sponsors.

Madam Felicite Nson, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Limited, said their first season with the Ghana Football Association had been successful, following the development chalked.

She said even though Malta Guinness were the headline sponsors, it was also important to welcome onboard other entities who were willing to be part of the success story of developing the women’s league.

“We know that the women’s league is the source of other talents that will put Ghana on the map so we will continue to invest and collaborate with stakeholders to make the season a bigger one,” she said.

She urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Ghana Football Association and Malta Guinness as they seek to develop women’s football to a satisfactory level.

“I must acknowledge that we have made some significant progress and through your continued and unwavering support, we will make giant strides and raise the flag of Ghana even higher,” she said.

Winners of the 23/24 Women’s Premier League would receive GH¢50,000 with four buses up for grabs for the 20 Premier League sides.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

