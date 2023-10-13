13 Countries’ Navies to Join Breeze 2023 Exercise, Oct. 13-23

Varna, Oct. 12 (BTA/GNA) – A national naval exercise codenamed Breeze 2023 will involve vessels, aircraft and personnel of 13 countries’ navies, the Bulgarian Navy Headquarters said here on Thursday.

The exercise will take place in Bulgaria’s territorial sea, contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone between October 13 and October 22. Taking part will be the navies of Bulgaria, Albania, Belgium, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Turkiye, the UK and the US. Also joining the exercise will be NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM), the US Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR), the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre – Greece (NMIOTC), the Sofia-based NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU), as well as Bulgaria’s Joint Forces Command, Land Forces, Air force, and Vaptsarov Naval Academy.

The main purpose of Breeze 2023 is to enhance the interoperability and interaction among the participating countries’ navies by drilling joint missions and conduct of a broad spectrum of maritime combat operations and a maritime security operation in the region.

Four ministries, 27 state organizations, governmental and non-governmental organizations, volunteer associations and institutions will also take active part in the 27th edition of Breeze.

The joint exercise commander is the Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov. The exercise conducting officer and exercise director is Flotilla Admiral Georgi Penev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Navy.

For the first time, Breeze is taking place in October and not in summer. Last year’s exercise was in July, in the area of Burgas.

BTA/GNA

