Worldreader honoured with Library of Congress Literacy Award

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – Worldreader, a global non-profit committed to getting children reading in under-resourced communities worldwide, has been recognized as this year’s recipient of the coveted US Library of Congress Literacy Award, International Prize.

The award acknowledges organizations that have made significant and measurable contributions to enhancing literacy and promoting reading.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Leslie Tettey, Regional Director, West Africa said since its inception, Worldreader has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to empowering readers, particularly in areas with limited access to reading.

It said using digital technology, Worldreader provided access to thousands of digital books, enabling millions of people around the world to enhance their reading skills and digital literacy.

It said their innovative approach combined the power of technology with a deep understanding of local needs, making reading an enjoyable habit for all.

The statement said the US Library of Congress, the largest library in the world, bestows the Literacy Awards’ International Prize annually to commend the exceptional efforts of organizations that made significant and measurable contributions to increasing literacy levels internationally.

This year, the choice of Worldreader as the award recipient shines a light on the potential of digital reading solutions in addressing global literacy and reading challenges.

Madam Rebecca Chandler Leege, CEO of Worldreader, expressed gratitude on behalf of the organization saying, “we are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Library of Congress.”

She said the award was a testament to the relentless efforts of its team, partners, and supporters and most importantly, it shone a light on the importance of digital reading in the world.

She said its mission had always been to get children reading, and with this recognition, “we are further encouraged to expand our impact.”

The award ceremony will take place at the Library of Congress on October 18, 2023, where representatives from Worldreader will receive the award and share insights on their groundbreaking initiatives.

