CEO of Palegic Ocean Fisheries to contest NDC Gomoa Central Parliamentary Primary

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Gomoa Afransi (C/R), Sept. 11, GNA – Mr Frank Octhere Paintsil, the Chief Executive Officer of Palegic Ocean Fisheries Limited, has declared his intention to contest the up-coming Parliamentary Primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for Gomoa Central Constituency ahead the Elections 2024.

Mr Paintsil, a native of Gomoa Afransi, told the Ghana New Agency (GNA) in an interview that he had pledged to abide by the laid down processes by the party for the smooth conduct of the Primaries.

He said he would work to unseat the current NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency, Mrs Naana Eyiah, who doubled as the Deputy Minister of Interior, for the total development of the area.

Mr Paintsil stated that the decision to run the 2023 Primary was in consultation with some grassroots of the party, who embraced him as the sole person qualified to rescue the Gomoa Parliamentary Seat from the NPP.

“I have presented myself as the saviour to unify the entire people of Gomoa Central and to rally them together to fight for our share of the national cake which have eluded us, Mr Paintsil stated.

He said his intention to contest the primary was for God and country as he would use his rich expertise to work with all, particularly the grassroots, to ensure that the party was victorious in the December 2024 general election to bring back smiles on the faces of all.

“I am optimistic that the delegates will not disappoint the entire people of Gomoa Central this time round but will vote for me to become their parliamentary candidate, together with former President John Mahama for us to win the December 2024 elections.

He prayed for Almighty God’s blessing, protection and guidance throughout his campaigns and for delegates who are political kingmakers to massively vote him to lead the branch party for victory in 2024.

GNA

