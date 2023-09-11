UESD’s 3rd sustainable conference explores policy, scientific options in development agenda

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Somanya (E/R), Sept. 11, GNA – The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) has successfully organised its third Sustainable Development Conference in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality to explore policies and scientific options in the development agenda.

The annual conference aimed to create a platform for researchers from universities worldwide and civil society organisations to exchange research findings and experiences.

It was on the topic “Integration of responsible production and consumption into the development agenda of developing economies: Exploring policies and scientific options.”

In his address at the opening session of the two-day conference, Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, the Vice-Chancellor of UESD, highlighted the theme’s connection to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12.

This goal emphasises the importance of maintaining sustainable consumption and production patterns to ensure the well-being of present and future generations.

Unsustainable consumption and production patterns have been identified as the fundamental drivers behind the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Professor Nyarko-Sampson expressed concern over the multitude of crises and the subsequent environmental degradation that pose a significant threat to human well-being and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a call for collaboration, he emphasised the crucial role of academics and practitioners in enhancing resource efficiency, curbing waste and pollution, and forging a transformative circular economy.

He said the university was committed to creating knowledge through research for national development and expressed confidence in the ability of the institution’s skilled researchers to present high-quality research papers.

The aim was to explore multidisciplinary systems thinking, examine policy and scientific options that could contribute to achieving the targets outlined in the SDGs.

“May I express the delight of the management of the university at the news that this year three lecturers have collaborated with students on 16 papers and will be presenting their research at this conference,” and that a student section had been created to allow mentorship.

Dr Richard Osei Bofah, the Chief Analyst at the Development Policy and Planning Division of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) highlighted on pressing issues, including insufficient waste recycling efforts, unsustainable mining practices, food waste and post-harvest losses.

He noted that despite the increasing recognition of environmental issues, numerous areas continue to grapple with inadequate waste management systems and a lack of public engagement in recycling initiatives.

Mr Boafo said that as a result of these difficulties, plastic waste, electronic waste, and non-biodegradable items had been improperly disposed of.

The negative environmental effects of waste, he added, may be greatly reduced by encouraging companies and consumers to reduce, reuse, and recycle, and stressed the need to promote efficient waste disposal and recycling practices.

He added that policies that support sustainable mining practices, including reclamation and responsible resource exploitation, must be prioritised to reduce unsustainable mining.

Also, strict environmental regulations and consequences for noncompliance might encourage companies to be more responsible.

“If farmers are aided with better post-harvest management, storage, and transportation, food waste and loss may be reduced,” he said.

He also urged the introduction of educational courses to promote responsible consumption and raise awareness about the economic and environmental implications of food waste.

He applauded UESD’s efforts in sustaining and advancing SDG 12, saying that the NDPC was open to cooperation with stakeholders, including academics.

Mr Prosper Ahmed Amuquandoh, Renewable Energy and Policy Expert, said it was time for developing economies like Ghana to consolidate their gains, for leaders of developing economies to rally the productive capacities of their citizens.

These included scientists and policy experts, to develop bold and concrete development plans to ensure that economic growth is pursued in a way that was environmentally friendly, socially equitable, and economically viable.

He highlighted several policy options for developed economies to achieve integration, citing such options as the formulation and implementation of comprehensive national sustainable development strategies that prioritise responsible production and consumption.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of developing and enforcing regulations that promote sustainable production practices.

Representatives from the British Council Ghana, A’ Rocha Ghana, and academic actors attended this year’s conference.

The UESD was founded in August 2020, with its primary goal being to offer education and training that focuses on environmental and natural resource management.

The first edition of the Sustainable Development Conference was launched in 2021.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

