Victims of CMB fire outbreak count their loss

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – Traders and residents at the CMB market behind COCOBOD in Accra are still counting huge losses after Sunday’s fire outbreak.

The incident, which occurred at 0430 hours on Sunday morning, destroyed nearly 200 structures.

The incident has affected hundreds of people. There is also a significant loss of merchandise.

When the GNA arrived on the scene on Monday, victims were sifting through the rubble, trying to salvage everything they could.

Others sat in groups, glumly considering their situation and next steps.

Madam Mary Mills, alias “Maame Nzema,” CMB Market Queen, claimed that the incident was shocking because it was the first of its kind.

She called for rebuilding the market and financial support to help the victims get back on their feet.

Mr Sampson Darko, a Fashion Designer, said he had lost several industrial sewing machines and materials worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Ms Afia Amoakoa, who lives in the market and sells soap, said the incident had made her and her family homeless.

The victims called on the government, civil society organisations and benevolent individuals to come to their aid.

Since then, several politicians and leaders have visited the victims to express sympathy and to assure them of their support.

GNA

