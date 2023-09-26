Two shepherds killed by landmine in Afghanistan

Islamabad, Sep 26, (dpa/GNA) – A landmine explosion has killed two shepherds in Afghanistan’s northern province of Faryab, broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Tuesday.

A local official in the province said the incident, happened in the Gurziwan district of the province.

The victims are said to be aged 12 and 17.

Unexploded military supplies left from decades of war, often cause casualties among children in Afghanistan.

Due to decades of war and occupation, Afghanistan remains at the top of the countries in the world, where unexploded ordinance still takes a toll on civilians.

On Tuesday, an old ammunition depot was discovered during road construction works in the capital Kabul, according to police. Missiles, mortar shells, rockets, pressure mines, and many other types of hidden ammunition were found there.

Tragic incidents due to unexploded ordnance usually happen, when children play with them or collect them as metal scraps to sell.

In 2022, more than 700 children were killed or maimed because of the detonation of unexploded ordnance and war remnants, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), meaning an average of two children every day.

According to UN data, at least 118,443 people have been killed, as a result of armed conflict in the country since December 2008, when the UN started the official recording of civilian casualties.

GNA

