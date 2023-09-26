Pop star Shakira risks second Spanish tax trial

Madrid, Sept 26, (dpa/GNA) – Pop singer Shakira, risks a second trial, after being accused of owing the Spanish tax authorities almost €6.7 million ($7 million).

The public prosecutor’s office filed a criminal complaint against the Colombian at a court near Barcelona, a judicial spokesman said on Tuesday.

The court will now decide whether the singer, whose hits include “Waka Waka” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” must face trial.

A preliminary investigation began in July, following a report by the tax office over two possible offences in connection with income and property tax in 2018.

The 46-year-old is already set to stand trial in Barcelona this year on separate charges of tax evasion, totalling around €14.5 million between 2012 and 2014.

The public prosecutor is demanding a prison sentence of eight years and two months, as well as a fine of €23.8 million.

Shakira has repeatedly maintained her innocence in the first case, and says she was liable to pay taxes in the Bahamas in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and not Spain. However, she says she has paid all the taxes plus interest in the meantime.

In July last year, she rejected an out-of-court settlement in Spain, where she had lived on-and-off with ex-Spain and Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué. They are now separated, and Shakira has moved to Miami with their sons.

