Tribal Sports Wear and Kustom donates to National Boxing Team  

Accra, Sep.7, GNA – Tribal Sports Wear and Kustom, a sportswear manufacturing industry has donated training kits to Ghana’s Boxing team ahead of their Olympic Boxing Qualifying Championship in Dakar, Senegal.

The team, made up of seven males and five females would seek to book a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as they face other African giants.

Mr. Kwab Asamoah, Chief Executive Officer of Tribal Sports Wear and Kustom presented the items to the team and urged them to make Ghana proud in the event.

He wished the team well and urged Ghanaians to rally behind them as they journey towards achieving success for the country.

Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, GOC Director of Communications received the kits on behalf of the team and thanked the donor for his patriotic gesture.

The Black Bombers and the Black Hitters are currently in Senegal preparing for the championship on Saturday 9th September, 2023.

